Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon

The first round Thursday morning brought heavy rain and strong winds to North Alabama. Any little bit of sunshine along with help from a warm front will allow for strong to severe storms to develop through Thursday afternoon.

The severe threat today is largely dependent on the placement of a warm front approaching our area from the south. If the warm front passes through our area by early afternoon, we will likely see at least isolated to scattered severe storms, mainly for areas east of I-65. For this reason, a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather is in effect Thursday. Damaging wind and locally torrential rain are the most likely hazards, but if the storms are able to get strong enough, there's also the risk for large hail and a tornado threat. Once a cold front passes from west to east this evening, the severe threat ends and we'll only have lingering showers overnight.

After this system moves through, we aren't quiet for long. Showers and storms return Friday night into Saturday. Even a strong to severe storm will be possible again in our western counties. Fortunately, we'll calm down by Sunday and rain chances drop quite a bit for the beginning of next week.