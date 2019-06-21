Clear
Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Expect a hot Friday afternoon with the threat of severe thunderstorms. Concern for damaging winds for any thunderstorms that reach the Tennessee Valley.

Posted By: Rob Elvington

Friday afternoon will warm to the low to mid 90s with this temperature range holding through this weekend.  Combining these temperatures with the humidity, heat index values will be near 100 degrees the next three afternoons.

We are concerned about thunderstorms, some of which could be severe today and tonight.  The primary threat will be damaging straight-line winds.  There are a lot of moving parts due to the nature of a thunderstorm complex moving through middle of the country Friday morning.  It may be able to hold together and even reach the Tennessee Valley later today.

Ahead of this thunderstorm complex we could also see pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.  Thunderstorms will be possible each day this weekend and into next week but many areas will remain dry due to the scattered nature of storms each day.

