Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lincoln County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee... Franklin County in Middle Tennessee...

Until 730 PM CDT.

At 652 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Estill Springs to 6 miles southwest of Huntland, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Winchester, Decherd, Estill Springs, Cowan, Huntland, Sewanee, Tims Ford Lake, Anderson, Lexie Crossroads and Harmony.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across southern middle Tennessee. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

If on or near Tims Ford Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.