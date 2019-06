Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Lawrence, Limestone counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WEST CENTRAL LAWRENCE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... * UNTIL 1145 PM CDT. * AT 1118 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 9 MILES SOUTH OF TOWN CREEK, OR 11 MILES NORTHWEST OF MOULTON, AND IS NEARLY STATIONARY. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER TO HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MOULTON, NE SMITH AND HATTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 1145 PM CDT. * AT 1115 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER LEXINGTON, OR 20 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG, MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER TO HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LEXINGTON, ANDERSON, LESTER, GOOD SPRINGS, KINGTOWN AND WHITEHEAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH