Severe thunderstorm warning issued until 3 p.m. for Lawrence, Morgan counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... * UNTIL 300 PM CDT. * AT 234 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR ASHRIDGE, OR 11 MILES EAST OF HALEYVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MOULTON, SPEAKE, MASSEY, BANKHEAD NATIONAL FOREST AND WREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH