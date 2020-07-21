Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lawrence County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Courtland, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include... Courtland, North Courtland, Hillsboro, Hatton, Chalybeate Springs, Ne Smith and Wheeler. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.