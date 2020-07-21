Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Franklin County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Franklin County in northwestern Alabama...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Red Bay, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include... Red Bay, Vina, Atwood, Dempsey, Little Bear Creek Reservoir and Halltown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.