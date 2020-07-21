Severe thunderstorm warning issued for DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fyffe, or 9 miles south of Rainsville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include... Fort Payne, Rainsville, Fyffe, Pine Ridge, Lebanon, Collbran, Guest and Peeks Corner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.