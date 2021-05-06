Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan Counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... Marshall County in northeastern Alabama... Southeastern Madison County in north central Alabama... DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama... Cullman County in north central Alabama... Southeastern Morgan County in north central Alabama...

Until 815 PM CDT.

At 711 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Skyline to 8 miles east of Morgan City to near Good Hope, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Albertville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Rainsville and Bridgeport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across northern Alabama. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

If on or near the Tennessee River or Lake Guntersville, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.