Severe thunderstorm threat arrives Thursday evening

Through Thursday morning and into the afternoon the most noticeable weather impact will be gusty southerly winds. Some gusts to 25-35 mph will be possible. This is independent of any thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms will be capable of 60+ mph winds this evening.

Some breaks in the cloud cover and the southerly winds will allow for afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday. The southerly winds will also transport Gulf of Mexico moisture which will help fuel these strong to severe thunderstorms this evening.

The primary concern with any severe thunderstorms continues to be damaging straight-line winds. However, there will be high values of spinning/wind shear in the atmosphere which will allow for a quick spin up tornado or two.

The threat will be close to ending by midnight tonight with lingering showers through the entire day Friday. Afternoon highs will only manage to make it up to the mid 50s Friday which is about 20 degrees below normal.

Expect gradual clearing Saturday with a quick jump in afternoon highs back to the upper 70s by Sunday.