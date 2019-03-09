Severe threat wanes through tonight

Sunday will prove to be a much quieter day across the region. While it will be drier and clearer, the cold front passing tonight won't greatly impact temperatures Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Through the first part of the work week, it remains quiet and mild. Lows dip into the 40s and 50s with highs mainly in the 60s. Rain holds off until Thursday. This next round of rain can be on the heavy side, which will need to be monitored for flood potential given the already saturated ground.

A strong cold front follows the rain and send temperatures from the 70s into the 50s for high temperatures by the next weekend.