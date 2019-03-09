Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Severe threat wanes through tonight

After a very active afternoon and evening, storms will continue to taper in intensity overnight.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 8:34 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Sunday will prove to be a much quieter day across the region.  While it will be drier and clearer, the cold front passing tonight won't greatly impact temperatures Sunday.  Expect highs in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.  

Through the first part of the work week, it remains quiet and mild.  Lows dip into the 40s and 50s with highs mainly in the 60s.  Rain holds off until Thursday.  This next round of rain can be on the heavy side, which will need to be monitored for flood potential given the already saturated ground.  

A strong cold front follows the rain and send temperatures from the 70s into the 50s for high temperatures by the next weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events