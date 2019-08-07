Clear

Severe threat lessens, though storm chances continue

Thursday brings another day of typically hot and humid weather with the chance for thunderstorms.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 9:23 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Wednesday's severe storms resulted in a handful of reports of downed trees, power outages, and very heavy rain.  Although Thursday will be much quieter, the possibility still exists for a few showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon.  Storms continue Friday and Saturday as well.

This time of year, any stronger storms can produce gusty wind and intense rain and lightning.  However, there's no outlined risk for severe weather on Thursday.  Another big talking point in the forecast will be the heat.  It will still feel like lower triple digits and upper 90s through the end of the week into the weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events