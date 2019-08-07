Severe threat lessens, though storm chances continue

Wednesday's severe storms resulted in a handful of reports of downed trees, power outages, and very heavy rain. Although Thursday will be much quieter, the possibility still exists for a few showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. Storms continue Friday and Saturday as well.

This time of year, any stronger storms can produce gusty wind and intense rain and lightning. However, there's no outlined risk for severe weather on Thursday. Another big talking point in the forecast will be the heat. It will still feel like lower triple digits and upper 90s through the end of the week into the weekend.