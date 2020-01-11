Severe threat ends, numerous storm damage reports

North Alabama saw an early round of severe thunderstorms west of I-65 this morning. A second round of severe thunderstorms brought widespread wind damage for areas in the I-65 corridor and all the way to Sand Mountain. Here is a list of Saturday's storm damage reports in North Alabama.

Showers will linger along with gusty winds through this evening for North Alabama but the severe threat is over. Creeks and streams could see some minor flooding the next 24 hours as runoff continues to drain in North Alabama. Some usual spots like Woodville at Paint Rock River and Brownsboro near the Flint River could also see some minor flooding.

Sunday remains dry but more rain arrives next week. Between Monday and next Saturday North Alabama could see 2-3" of additional rainfall. Flood concerns will linger through the next 7-10 days.