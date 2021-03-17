Severe threat continues through Wednesday night across North Alabama

So far Wednesday the warm front remains just off to our southwest but VERY close to Franklin and Colbert counties. Once the warm front lifts into and through our area, severe weather will become more likely for areas farther west and south.

We've already seen our "Round 1" of strong morning storms. Fortunately, none of them were severe.

Round 2 is ongoing across south and central Alabama. We've already seen confirmed tornadoes and numerous tornado warned storms from Mississippi over to Alabama. If that warmer, more unstable air is able to edge farther north, it would allow those same types of storms to make it to our area.

Round 3 starts this evening ahead of and along a cold front. A squall line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight. Expect damaging straight-line winds with quick spin-up tornadoes possible.

Once this line moves into Georgia Thursday morning the severe weather threat ends for North Alabama.

Even if no significant severe weather develops during the day, DO NOT let your guard down once the sun sets.