Severe weather threat continues Monday

Severe weather moved through the Tennessee Valley early Monday morning but the threat of more strong to severe thunderstorms will be around through Monday evening.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 8:17 AM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 8:28 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A tornado warned thunderstorm moved through Blount County into Marshall and Jackson Counties earlier this morning.  Other areas saw heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.  

Through the rest of Monday the severe threat will remain as more strong thunderstorms move in from southwest and into the Tennessee Valley.  The primary concern will be damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado.  We are also concerned about thunderstorms training over the same locations.  This may lead to ponding on roadways and localized flooding.  Continue to be weather aware Monday.

The thunderstorm threat will end tonight and into the overnight hours for the Tennessee Valley.  Expect the return of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon with dry weather Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances will pick back up late Thursday and into Friday morning but no severe weather is expected.  Better chances for strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville will be sending a team to survey damage that occurred with the storms that moved through Marshall County Monday morning.

