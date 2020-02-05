Severe storms possible this afternoon through late tonight

There is a higher risk for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across all of north Alabama. It will take some time for this entire system to clear the area, so multiple rounds of strong to severe storms are possible beginning mid afternoon today continuing into evening and pre dawn hours Thursday morning. The primary threats with strong to severe storms will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Brief, isolated tornadoes are also possible. Prepare now for the potential for severe storms across north Alabama tomorrow. Have multiple ways to get warnings and stay with WAAY 31 for updates both on air and online tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Outside of the severe weather potential, we are continuing to closely monitor heavy rain across the entire area. An additional one to three inches of rainfall is expected through Thursday evening on top of the rain we have seen so far today. Localized flash flooding is possible in any stronger storms. Area waterways will rise as a result of the runoff from the heavy rain we see through Thursday morning. The heavy rain will finally move easy of North Alabama by lunchtime Thursday.