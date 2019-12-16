Severe storms possible by late afternoon

Temperatures will remain in the 60s if not the low 70s through this afternoon. Besides a few hit or miss showers, it will also be gusty today ahead of any thunderstorms. Some gusts over 30 mph will be possible in North Alabama prior to any thunderstorms later today.

The threat for strong to severe storms will pick up right around sunset this evening as a line of storms moves east across North Alabama. We may get lucky in terms of kids heading home from school and the evening commute today. Even for Franklin, Colbert & Lauderdale Counties storms may not arrive until after 5:00 pm. Areas near I-65 storm arrival time may be closer to 7:00 pm and for Huntsville closer to 8:00 pm. By 10 pm to midnight any lingering severe threat should be exiting and ending for Sand Mountain.

The biggest concern for today is damaging straight-line winds, heavy rain(flash flooding) and even the small chance for a brief tornado. Make sure you download the WAAY-31 Weather app. You will receive any warnings for your area the moment the NWS issues any alerts.

North Alabama is back to dry conditions Tuesday but it will much cooler with highs in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday.