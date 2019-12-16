Clear

Severe storms possible by late afternoon

Hit or miss showers and gusty winds to start the workweek for North Alabama. Strong to severe storms possible by late afternoon today.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 8:21 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Temperatures will remain in the 60s if not the low 70s through this afternoon.  Besides a few hit or miss showers, it will also be gusty today ahead of any thunderstorms.  Some gusts over 30 mph will be possible in North Alabama prior to any thunderstorms later today.

The threat for strong to severe storms will pick up right around sunset this evening as a line of storms moves east across North Alabama.  We may get lucky in terms of kids heading home from school and the evening commute today.  Even for Franklin, Colbert & Lauderdale Counties storms may not arrive until after 5:00 pm.  Areas near I-65 storm arrival time may be closer to 7:00 pm and for Huntsville closer to 8:00 pm.  By 10 pm to midnight any lingering severe threat should be exiting and ending for Sand Mountain.

The biggest concern for today is damaging straight-line winds, heavy rain(flash flooding) and even the small chance for a brief tornado.  Make sure you download the WAAY-31 Weather app.  You will receive any warnings for your area the moment the NWS issues any alerts.

North Alabama is back to dry conditions Tuesday but it will much cooler with highs in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events