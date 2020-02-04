Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Off and on showers will continue for the rest of the evening, but we are continuing to monitor the potential for thunderstorms late tonight and throughout the day on Wednesday. Thunderstorms move in from the west during the late evening and overnight hours tonight. Some storms tonight could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall the primary concerns. There is a low end risk for an isolated severe storm overnight tonight as well especially for areas west of Huntsville. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight while you are sleeping.

Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms continue for the drive to work Wednesday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall at times. We will then have a brief lull in the showers and storms late morning through the first half of the afternoon before a second wave of storms arrives from the west once again. There is a higher risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening across all of north Alabama. It will take some time for this entire system to clear the area, so multiple rounds of strong to severe storms are possible beginning mid afternoon Wednesday continuing into evening and pre dawn hours Thursday morning. The primary threats Wednesday will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Brief, isolated tornadoes are also possible. Prepare now for the potential for severe storms across north Alabama tomorrow. Have multiple ways to get warnings and stay with WAAY 31 for updates both on air and online tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Outside of the severe weather potential, we are continuing to closely monitor the potential for heavy rain across the entire area. An additional one to three inches of rainfall is expected through Thursday evening on top of the rain we have seen so far today. Localized flash flooding is possible in any stronger storms tonight and Wednesday and area waterways will rise as a result of the runoff from the heavy rain we see over the next couple days. Rain continues Thursday before slowly coming to an end Thursday evening.