Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon

The first round of showers dissipated as it moved in North Alabama early Wednesday morning. Lingering showers will last through the morning but a stronger 2nd round of storms is expected through this afternoon.

Initial thunderstorms will develop around lunchtime today near the I-65 corridor. It is possible that some storms could develop as far west as the Shoals but the threat is much lower than the rest of North Alabama Wednesday.

As storms track eastward, some isolated storms could be strong enough to produce damaging wind, especially by the time they reach Sand Mountain in the mid-afternoon. Expect locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and even the threat of some hail with any storms that develop. Storms exit into Georgia by the early evening and we'll only see an isolated shower tonight into Thursday. In total, we'll pick up about an inch of rain but locally higher for areas east of I-65.

It's quite a bit cooler for the next couple of days. Highs Wednesday don't make it much past the 70 degree mark, then Thursday we won't break out of the mid 60s. There's a quick warm up in store for the weekend though. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s. Our next chance for rain isn't until Monday and Tuesday.