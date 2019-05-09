Clear
Severe storms possible Thursday, wet through this weekend

A line of thunderstorms will track through the Tennessee Valley in the early afternoon Thursday. Wet weather will stick around through this weekend.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 7:08 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase through the late morning hours and into the early afternoon Thursday for the Tennessee Valley.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today, the threat begins in the Shoals by the late morning and tracks east through the rest of the Valley in the early afternoon hours.  The primary concern with any strong to severe thunderstorms will be damaging straight line winds.

Another concern that will stick around through this weekend will be periods of heavy rain.  Subtropical moisture will stall overhead through Sunday.  Any strong showers or thunderstorms could produce heavy rain which may bring localized flooding.

Thunderstorms remain possible Friday and Saturday but the severe threat will be much lower than Thursday.  Drier air will move in by Sunday afternoon which will end the threat of heavy rain.  Next workweek will start dry and remain dry through next Wednesday.

