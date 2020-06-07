Clear

Severe storms possible Monday

Heavy rain and brief tornadoes are the primary concerns. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Posted: Jun 7, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

It's another sweltering day across North Alabama. While all is quiet this evening, our weather pattern is shaping up to take a much more active turn for the start of the new work week. Tropical Storm Cristobal is making landfall this evening very close to New Orleans. The remnants of Cristobal will quickly make its way northward into parts of Mississippi and Arkansas by Monday morning. Although the center of Cristobal will stay off to our west, North Alabama will see outer rain bands from what is left of Cristobal beginning as early as midday Monday. There will be plenty of wind energy to work with combined with a warm, muggy air mass in place across the area, and could lead to these rain bands producing strong to severe storms in North Alabama.

The western half of North Alabama is under an Isolated risk for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. Rain bands arrive as early as lunchtime Monday and continue through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and brief spin up tornadoes will be the primary concerns as we go through the day Monday. Gusty winds will also be possible. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday evening and perhaps into Monday night as well. Additional rain bands from the remnants of Cristobal will sweep through North Alabama once again beginning Tuesday morning. While the severe weather risk is higher on Monday, the coverage of storms will be more widespread Tuesday. The effects of Cristobal are over for our area by Tuesday evening. However, a cold front will bring yet another chance for showers and storms throughout the day Wednesday. The good news is rainfall totals look to stay under one inch for most of the area despite the numerous rain chances over the next few days. Nonetheless, stay weather aware, especially Monday afternoon and evening and stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 19387

Reported Deaths: 676
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2341123
Jefferson1927105
Montgomery190544
Tuscaloosa85316
Marshall7149
Franklin5939
Lee56334
Shelby53619
Tallapoosa43566
Butler43121
Walker3973
Elmore38110
Chambers36326
Madison3594
Unassigned3144
Morgan3141
Baldwin2969
Dallas2963
Lowndes26912
Etowah26512
DeKalb2603
Autauga2485
Coffee2401
Sumter2369
Houston2275
Pike2231
Bullock2197
Colbert1972
Hale19210
Russell1870
Barbour1831
Marengo1796
Lauderdale1752
Calhoun1693
Cullman1631
Wilcox1587
Choctaw15310
Clarke1492
St. Clair1372
Randolph1288
Dale1250
Marion12511
Talladega1215
Pickens1215
Limestone1100
Chilton1081
Greene955
Macon944
Winston920
Jackson863
Henry842
Covington831
Crenshaw803
Escambia793
Bibb761
Washington746
Blount641
Lawrence510
Monroe492
Geneva450
Perry430
Conecuh421
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar280
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25664

Reported Deaths: 408
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5669127
Davidson563869
Rutherford139829
Trousdale13944
Hamilton99219
Sumner95146
Lake8350
Bledsoe6131
Williamson59511
Robertson5425
Putnam5256
Tipton4673
Wilson4598
Knox4455
Out of TN4264
Bedford3024
Montgomery2873
Rhea2170
Hardeman2040
Bradley1742
Madison1732
Macon1713
Loudon1650
Unassigned1610
McMinn14614
Fayette1442
Cheatham1400
Dickson1210
Cumberland1202
Maury1081
Sevier1002
Blount933
Coffee810
Washington760
Monroe743
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan602
Lauderdale601
Dyer590
Hickman590
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Obion481
Hamblen442
Marion441
Anderson422
DeKalb390
Smith361
Lawrence350
Marshall341
White340
Hawkins342
Haywood342
Overton330
Grundy321
Cannon320
Henry320
Lincoln300
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Meigs270
Warren270
Weakley260
Perry240
Hardin222
Cocke210
Sequatchie200
Polk190
Carter191
Jackson190
Johnson190
Campbell181
Morgan180
Roane170
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Grainger150
Henderson150
McNairy150
Giles140
Stewart140
Scott130
Chester120
Fentress120
Claiborne120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Decatur50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events