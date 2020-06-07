Severe storms possible Monday

It's another sweltering day across North Alabama. While all is quiet this evening, our weather pattern is shaping up to take a much more active turn for the start of the new work week. Tropical Storm Cristobal is making landfall this evening very close to New Orleans. The remnants of Cristobal will quickly make its way northward into parts of Mississippi and Arkansas by Monday morning. Although the center of Cristobal will stay off to our west, North Alabama will see outer rain bands from what is left of Cristobal beginning as early as midday Monday. There will be plenty of wind energy to work with combined with a warm, muggy air mass in place across the area, and could lead to these rain bands producing strong to severe storms in North Alabama.

The western half of North Alabama is under an Isolated risk for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. Rain bands arrive as early as lunchtime Monday and continue through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and brief spin up tornadoes will be the primary concerns as we go through the day Monday. Gusty winds will also be possible. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday evening and perhaps into Monday night as well. Additional rain bands from the remnants of Cristobal will sweep through North Alabama once again beginning Tuesday morning. While the severe weather risk is higher on Monday, the coverage of storms will be more widespread Tuesday. The effects of Cristobal are over for our area by Tuesday evening. However, a cold front will bring yet another chance for showers and storms throughout the day Wednesday. The good news is rainfall totals look to stay under one inch for most of the area despite the numerous rain chances over the next few days. Nonetheless, stay weather aware, especially Monday afternoon and evening and stay with WAAY 31 for updates.