Severe storms possible Monday

We continue to closely monitor the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday across north Alabama. The entire area is under a risk for severe weather primarily for Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front arrives from the west. A few showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder are possible late tonight and early Monday morning. These will not be severe, but could cause some issues for your Monday morning drive to school or work. We get a small break during the morning hours before the cold front approaches our area. As it does so, a line of strong to severe storms will accompany this cold front across Mississippi. This line of storms will arrive in north Alabama Monday afternoon and will be our primary focus for severe storms. Here is the latest timing on when you can expect these storms in your area.

Shoals: 3 -6 PM

I-65 Corridor: 5 - 8 PM

Sand Mountain: 7 - 10 PM

The primary threats Monday will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and brief spin-up tornadoes. There are still several factors going into this forecast that are leading to some uncertainty in how tomorrow will unfold. The big picture ingredients are in place to see severe storms tomorrow, but the smaller, more detailed ingredients are not necessarily in place just yet. The greater severe weather threat tomorrow is off to our south and west across Mississippi and west central Alabama. Here in north Alabama, the greater threat is for areas out in the Shoals as well as the I-65 corridor. However, everyone has the potential to see strong to severe storms tomorrow. Take some time tonight to make preparations for potential severe storms tomorrow. Make sure you have a way to get warnings, whether it is via a NOAA Weather Radio or a mobile device. Also download our WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App. You can track storms with live radar as well as get the latest watches and warnings wherever you are. You can also stream our severe weather coverage on the app as well.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation for Monday. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates.