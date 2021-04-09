Severe storms linger into Saturday morning

North Alabama has already seen a handful of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, some producing pea to mothball size hail. Of course, there’s more where that’s coming from. Clusters and lines of storms will track across the area, mainly from west to east. However, some storms can creep northward out of central Alabama, too. Storms linger into the first half of Saturday, mainly ending after a line of strong to severe storms exits into Georgia around mid morning.

Until then, it’s important to have multiple ways to receive warnings as the storm threat is in overnight one. Remember, straight line winds can do as much damage as a weak tornado. It’s important to have alerts that will wake you.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather Team will be monitoring the storms through the night on air if necessary and online with regular updates.