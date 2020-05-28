Severe storms and localized flash flooding threat continues Thursday

Most model forecast data shows storms redeveloping by the mid to late afternoon, some indicate strong to severe storms in northeast Mississippi and tracking eastward across North Alabama by late afternoon and evening today. We'll monitor this feature in the data for the potential impacts of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas closer to Lawrence, Franklin and Colbert Counties in Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday as a result of this data. The rest of North Alabama is placed in Marginal Risk (1 out of 5).

The primary threats from any strong or severe thunderstorms is damaging winds and damaging hail along with frequent lightning and locally heavy rain. Keep in mind some areas have seen 2-5" of rain over the last 2 days with Sand Mountain seeing some of the highest totals. Any additional rainfall today greatly increases the localized flash flood threat, especially with thunderstorms producing heavy rain rates.

Ahead of the cold front Friday, we'll keep scattered showers and storms. Those will clear from the northwest to the southeast with the passage of the front, making way for cooler and more comfortable conditions beginning Saturday. An isolated shower or storm is possible in our southeastern counties earlier in the day, but all locations are clear and sunny Sunday. Temperatures return to a more seasonable level with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s. A streak of nice weather lasts through at least the first half of next week.