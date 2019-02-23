Severe threat heightens today

*** ALL MODES OF SEVERE WEATHER WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH SATURDAY EVENING'S STORMS***

7 AM Update:

The Storm Prediction Center has UPGRADED part of the Shoals to a MODERATE RISK for severe weather. This is a 4 out of 5 on the scale used to rank severe weather risk. Damaging wind, strong tornadoes, flash flooding, and large hail are all threats with today's storms. Expect storm arrival as early as late afternoon, lasting through tonight.

To break it down further, flash flooding is already taking place in parts of Lauderdale, Franklin, and Colbert Counties. Loose soil due to saturated ground will increase the likelihood of downed trees with any strong wind today. That means wind below severe limits (less than 58 mph) will even be capable of taking down trees. Any runoff from a quick burst of heavy rain will also only worsen the flooding situation area-wide.

The greatest threat for STRONG tornadoes is focused to northwest Alabama as well, but that doesn't mean the entire Valley doesn't face the risk tornadoes and damaging wind. Storms will likely weaken on the track west to east across the Valley, but isolated tornadoes are still a possibility as the night goes on.

Damaging hail cannot be ruled out, but it should be noted there are higher risks for tornadoes, wind damage, and flash flooding.

