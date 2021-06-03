Severe storm threat decreases Thursday afternoon

Most of North Alabama remains under a Marginal Risk for severe weather through Thursday but that threat will end west to east through Thursday afternoon.

We'll have scattered storms mostly near and east of I-65 with an approaching cold front the rest of Thursday morning. By early afternoon the remaining storms will be mostly in Sand Mountain and push east into Georgia by late afternoon.

Don't expect a big cool down, but the weather will at least be mainly quiet in the wake of the front both Friday and Saturday. In fact, Saturday will be close to 90.

Storm chances begin to creep up again Sunday and scattered storms are expected every day for at least the first half of next week. Temperatures are on a fairly even keel in the coming days with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.