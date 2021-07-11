Clear

Severe risk for storms this morning remain across North Alabama

With the current instable environment in place, the possibility for severe thunderstorms packed with lightning remain

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 7:49 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

A strong line of storms increasing in strength is moving across the area this morning. With the current instable environment in place, the possibility for severe thunderstorms packed with lightning remain. Main concern will be heavy rainfall and damaging winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

A few pop up showers possible for the afternoon, but a mostly dry eveningThis stormy pattern continues to begin the work week with showers lasting throughout the day Monday and Tuesday. Could see up to 3" of rain in some areas by Tuesday afternoon.

