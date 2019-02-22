Clear
Severe flooding reported in Town Creek

North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee are under a Flash Flood Watch until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 3:19 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Many parts of Town Creek in Lawrence County are severely flooded on Thursday. If you see that a road has barricades, do not drive through them.

