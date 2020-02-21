Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday Begins

This weekend you can save money on items that could help save your life in an emergency

Friday begins the Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday that gives people a break from the state's four percent sales tax.

Shoppers at Lewters Hardware Company say they're mostly wanting to buy flashlights and batteries this weekend, which are items included on the sales tax exemption list.

Shoppers all over Alabama are taking advantage of the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, including, Tom Wilkinson.

"It's just common sense to be prepared because where we live, the weather is so unpredictable and the tornado activity. It's just, you never know," said shopper, Tom Wilkinson.

"It's the necessary thing to do for natural disasters, especially to help the public and make sure they can get everything they need for cheaper," said shopper, Ryan McHugh.

Wilkinson lives in Huntsville and says he believes being prepared for natural disasters is important.

"I have seen everything that you could imagine from a brand new house being totally leveled to the foundation," said Wilkinson.

He says having safety kits and other items could save lives.

"I've lost some close friends in tornadoes here so, yeah, it'll leave an imprint on your mind," said Wilkinson

This weekend, shoppers also can save money on items like fire extinguishers, first aid kits, bungee cords and more.

"A phone charger and batteries. You know, we'd all be lost without our telephones," said Wilkinson.

"A flashlight, batteries," said shopper, Ryan McHugh.

Wilkinson tells me he hopes other shoppers get everything they need this weekend.

"Be aware of it and if you live here, you're going to deal with it so be prepared," said Wilkinson.

Supplies under $60 are exempt from the sales tax, as well as generators costing less than $1,000. The sales tax holiday ends Sunday at midnight.

For a full list of items that are exempt from sales tax over the weekend, go to this website:

https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/810-6-3-.66.pdf