Dates set for Alabama’s Severe Weather Prep Sales Tax holiday

The Alabama Retail Association announced Thursday that the state’s 8th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will be Feb. 22-24.

The association encourages Alabamians to restock emergency supplies in homes, workplaces and vehicles during this three-day tax holiday. Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4-percent state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well. It means shoppers can save as much as 10 percent on these items in some areas of the state.

To see if your communities have decided to participate, click here

From 12:01 a.m. Feb. 22 to midnight Feb. 24, the tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:

* Flashlights, lanterns

* Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

* Batteries

* First-aid kits

* Cell phone charger

* Two-way radios

* Manual can openers

* Tarps and plastic sheeting

* Duct tape

* Fire extinguishers

* Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope

Other tax-free items include: Coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free.

For a full list of tax-free items, go to alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays.

For information on what items to include in emergency kits, as well as steps to take before and after disasters, visit ready.gov.