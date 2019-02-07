The Alabama Retail Association announced Thursday that the state’s 8th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will be Feb. 22-24.
The association encourages Alabamians to restock emergency supplies in homes, workplaces and vehicles during this three-day tax holiday. Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4-percent state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items as well. It means shoppers can save as much as 10 percent on these items in some areas of the state.
To see if your communities have decided to participate, click here
From 12:01 a.m. Feb. 22 to midnight Feb. 24, the tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:
* Flashlights, lanterns
* Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
* Batteries
* First-aid kits
* Cell phone charger
* Two-way radios
* Manual can openers
* Tarps and plastic sheeting
* Duct tape
* Fire extinguishers
* Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope
Other tax-free items include: Coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax free.
For a full list of tax-free items, go to alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays.
For information on what items to include in emergency kits, as well as steps to take before and after disasters, visit ready.gov.
Related Content
- Dates set for Alabama’s Severe Weather Prep Sales Tax holiday
- Weather sales tax holiday is this weekend
- Alabama to enforce internet sales tax collections
- Alabama online sales tax goes into effect
- Alabama's online tax impact holiday shopping
- Execution date set for terminally ill prisoner in Alabama
- Sales tax holiday on school supplies July 20-22, 2018
- Clock ticking on Alabama's tax break on storm prep
- New execution date required for Alabama inmate
- North Alabama residents, emergency officials preparing for severe weather