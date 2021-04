Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Morgan Counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 85 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT FRANKLIN AL LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CULLMAN, DECATUR, FLORENCE, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

