Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 11 North Alabama, 3 Tennessee counties

The Nationa Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight for these North Alabama counties: Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.

These counties in Tennessee also are included: Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and HERE on WAAYTV.com for the latest storm information