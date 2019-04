Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Cullman counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CULLMAN COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... MORGAN COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 415 AM CDT. * AT 326 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM PRICEVILLE TO ARKADELPHIA, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DECATUR, CULLMAN, HARTSELLE, HANCEVILLE, PRICEVILLE, GOOD HOPE, FALKVILLE, HOLLY POND, DODGE CITY AND TRIANA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEASTERN AND NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA. A TORNADO WATCH ALSO REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ALABAMA. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH