Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Cullman counties

Until 5 p.m.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northeastern Cullman County and southern Marshall County until 5 p.m.

