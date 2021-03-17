Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Locations impacted include Albertville, Boaz, Douglas, High Point, Horton, Hustleville, Rabbit Town and McVille.

