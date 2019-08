Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Lincoln and Jackson counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 355 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER HAZEL GREEN, OR NEAR MERIDIANVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NORTHERN HUNTSVILLE, MOORES MILL, MERIDIANVILLE, HAZEL GREEN, OWENS CROSS ROADS, SKYLINE, GURLEY, ALABAMA A AND M UNIVERSITY, NEW MARKET AND LINCOLN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH