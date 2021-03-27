Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Cullman counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Marshall County, south central Madison County, northeastern Cullman County and southeastern Morgan County until 6 p.m.

At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cullman, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Cullman, Arab, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Holly Pond, Morgan City, Baileyton, Eva and Union Grove.

