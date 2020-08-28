Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Cullman counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County, Southeastern Madison County, Northeastern Cullman County and Southeastern Morgan County until 6:30 p.m.

Until 630 PM CDT.

At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Falkville, or 10 miles northeast of Cullman, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Albertville, Cullman, Guntersville, Arab, Owens Cross Roads, Falkville, Holly Pond, Morgan City, Vinemont and Baileyton.