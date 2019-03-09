Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties Full Story
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Tornado Watch - Flood Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties

Until 3 p.m.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 2:35 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Morgan County in north central Alabama...

* Until 300 PM CST.

* At 229 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartselle,
moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Western Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Falkville, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and
Morgan City.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for north central
and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.
HAIL...<.75IN
WIND...60MPH
Instructions: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events