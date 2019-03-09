Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...

Morgan County in north central Alabama...

* Until 300 PM CST.

* At 229 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartselle,

moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Western Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,

Priceville, Falkville, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and

Morgan City.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for north central

and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

HAIL...<.75IN

WIND...60MPH

Instructions: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.