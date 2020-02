Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Limestone counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY, EASTERN LIMESTONE COUNTY, SOUTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE, AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE UNTIL 6:30 P.M.

AT 605 PM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 10 MILES WEST OF FAYETTEVILLE TO TANNER, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 70 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NORTHWESTERN HUNTSVILLE, MADISON, ATHENS, FAYETTEVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOORES MILL, MERIDIANVILLE, HAZEL GREEN, ARDMORE AND HARVEST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. PEOPLE OUTSIDE SHOULD MOVE IMMEDIATELY TO SHELTER INSIDE A STRONG BUILDING. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IT IS BEST TO MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THESE STORMS MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. && HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH