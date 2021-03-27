Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Madison County in north central Alabama until 6:45 p.m.

At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntsville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Moores Mill, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, New Market, Maysville, Ryland and Brownsboro.

