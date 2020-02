Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Franklin, Moore counties in Tennessee

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... MOORE COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... LINCOLN COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... WESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... UNTIL 715 PM CST.

AT 628 PM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR LEWISBURG TO 12 MILES WEST OF ARDMORE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 65 MPH. AT 615 PM CST, WIND DAMAGE TO MULTIPLE STRUCTURES WAS REPORTED AROUND LAWRENCEBURG. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FAYETTEVILLE, LYNCHBURG, ESTILL SPRINGS, ARDMORE, HUNTLAND, PETERSBURG, TIMS FORD LAKE, LINCOLN, HOWELL AND ELORA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ALABAMA...AND MIDDLE TENNESSEE. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH