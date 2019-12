Severe Thunderstorm Warning continued for Lincoln County in Tennessee, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CST FOR MADISON...EASTERN LIMESTONE...CENTRAL MORGAN...WEST CENTRAL MOORE AND LINCOLN COUNTIES... AT 559 PM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES EAST OF PETERSBURG TO MERIDIANVILLE TO NEAR TRIANA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 70 MPH. IN CAPSHAW, 70 MPH WINDS WERE OBSERVED. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HUNTSVILLE, DECATUR, MADISON, ATHENS, HARTSELLE, FAYETTEVILLE, MOORES MILL, MERIDIANVILLE, REDSTONE ARSENAL AND HAZEL GREEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEASTERN AND NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA...AND MIDDLE TENNESSEE. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE WARNED AREA. TORNADOES CAN DEVELOP QUICKLY FROM SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IF ONE IS SPOTTED ACT QUICKLY AND MOVE TO A PLACE OF SAFETY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE, SUCH AS A BASEMENT OR SMALL INTERIOR ROOM. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH