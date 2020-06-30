Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone, Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Madison County and East Central Limestone County until 6:15 p.m.

At 540 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvest, or near Madison, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.