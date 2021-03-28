Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Jackson County, Madison County until 4:45 a.m.

At 358 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Harvest to near Decatur to 6 miles northwest of Brushy Lake, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Priceville and Owens Cross Roads.

