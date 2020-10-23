Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Limestone County

UPDATE: The alert was canceled at 2:27 p.m.

From earlier:

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Limestone County until 2:45 p.m.

* At 153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Rogersville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include... Athens, Cartwright, Coxey, Cairo, Mt Rozell, Leggtown and Ripley. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.