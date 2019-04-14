Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Morgan counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WESTERN MORGAN COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... LAWRENCE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... * UNTIL 300 AM CDT. * AT 234 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR TOWN CREEK TO NEAR BRUSHY LAKE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DECATUR, MOULTON, TRINITY, TOWN CREEK, COURTLAND, NORTH COURTLAND, HILLSBORO, CHALYBEATE SPRINGS, SPEAKE AND NE SMITH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH