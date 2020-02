Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY AND NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE COUNTY UNTIL 6:00 PM.

AT 527 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER LEXINGTON, OR 19 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ARDMORE, LEXINGTON, ELKMONT, ANDERSON, LESTER, GOOD SPRINGS, KINGTOWN, HOLLAND GIN, MT ROZELL AND LEGGTOWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM IS PRODUCING DESTRUCTIVE WINDS THAT HAVE DOWNED SOME TREES WEST OF LEXINGTON. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS! && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH