Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Marshall, Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Jackson County, Northern Marshall County and Southern Madison County until 6:45 p.m.

At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Owens Cross Roads, or 10 miles southeast of Huntsville, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Guntersville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Woodville, Alabama A And M University, Paint Rock and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH