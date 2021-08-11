Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison counties

Clear
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 5:43 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 6:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jackson County and Northeastern Madison County until 6:30 p.m.

This also includes Southeastern Moore County, Southeastern Lincoln County and Southwestern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee

At 537 PM CDT, a line of severe thunderstorms was located over New Market extending to near Flintville, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Huntland, New Market, Tims Ford Lake, Lexie Crossroads, Plevna, Harmony, Elora, Hurdlow, Marble Hill and Smithland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

